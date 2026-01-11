Visitors stunned by concerning phenomenon at iconic US national park: 'We didn't expect it'

Locals and visitors to one of the nation's top attractions and the neighboring counties are reeling from the impact of unseasonal weather patterns.

What's happening?

Cowboy State Daily reported on the mixed fortunes of Yellowstone and a small town in southern Montana. In the former, a distinct lack of snowfall is causing a popular tourist activity to stall. And in the latter, an abundance of snow is causing a different set of problems.

Yellowstone National Park closes to regular traffic in November but opens up for snowmobile tours in December. This season's lackluster snowfall has forced the cancellation of tours to the disappointment of tourists.

"We didn't expect it to be this warm," lamented Timothy Erickson, a visitor from Utah.

Meanwhile, in Cooke City in southern Montana, snowfall was plentiful, but power was not. Two outages are discouraging visitors to the tiny unincorporated community.

"I already had five people cancel because they were afraid to come up," Curtis Ewers, a worker at the Soda Butte Lounge, explained to Cowboy State Daily.

Why is unreliable seasonal snowfall concerning?

The difficulties reflect a broader long-term trend caused by polluting energy sources like oil and gas. The consequences of those harmful emissions aren't just warmer winters where snow is lacking. They cause a greater prevalence of extreme weather events.

It sounds almost contradictory, but a warmer atmosphere can lead to worse snowstorms in some areas. It can also lead to snow droughts in others. All this spells trouble for industries that depend upon reliable seasonal weather.

What can be done to mitigate power outages caused by extreme weather?

The power outages that can accompany snowstorms can be mitigated with a more resilient system.

