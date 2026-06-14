Video reveals giant Pacific octopus, kelp forests, and sea lions off Vancouver Island

"Most people never get to see what exists beneath the surface."

A mesmerizing World Ocean Day video gave viewers a rare look beneath the surface of Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Drawn from hundreds of underwater excursions, the compilation highlights a cold marine landscape where giant Pacific octopus, towering kelp forests, sea lions, crabs, corals, and schools of fish appear in scenes most people rarely witness firsthand.

What happened?

"Happy World Ocean Day!" the Reddit post reads. "I filmed these scenes over hundreds of dives around Vancouver Island, British Columbia."

The post appeared in the r/NatureIsF******Lit community.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

"The video features giant Pacific octopus, kelp forests, rockfish, herring, Puget Sound king crabs, sea lions, sea pens, gorgonian corals, and other marine life found in the cold waters of the Pacific Northwest," the creator explained.

"Most people never get to see what exists beneath the surface here, so I thought this community might appreciate a glimpse into this underwater world."

Why does it matter?

When people think of awe-inspiring ocean footage, tropical reefs often get the spotlight. This video is a reminder that colder coastal waters can be just as vibrant, supporting rich ecosystems with an enormous range of life.

Kelp forests, bottom-dwelling invertebrates, fish, and marine mammals all play important roles in healthy ocean food webs, and footage such as this helps make those connections visible.

Many people experience the ocean only from shore, a boat, or a screen. Seeing what lies beneath the surface can foster appreciation for marine habitats that are easy to overlook yet deeply important to coastal communities, recreation, and biodiversity.

On World Ocean Day, which takes place every June 8, the video offered a look at life thriving underwater.

Because the material was collected over hundreds of dives, it underscores how rich and enduring this usually unseen ecosystem is.

What are people saying?

One commenter summed up the mood with a short reaction: "How lucky you are."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.