Stunning before-and-after photos of river restoration sparks hope for future: ‘Absolutely bouncing with nature’

Photos of a river restoration project sparked glee after much effort turned a barren landscape into a thriving ecosystem.

The shots were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and captured the before and after of a two-year undertaking.

Working with the United Kingdom’s Environment Agency, the Ullswater Catchment Management Community Interest Company in Cumbria, England, rerouted a stream by reopening a filled-in channel through the woodland to create a “very rare habitat.” It stated the project will also help with downstream flooding by holding water in the area.

“Was lucky enough to visit again recently and it’s absolutely bouncing with nature,” the poster wrote. “I’ve never seen so many damsel and dragonflies before in my life. A superb example of nature friendly farming.”

River restoration is important in areas where waterways were once moved. The CIC’s projects aim to improve and rejuvenate these sites, which can cause erosion, contribute to flash flooding, and affect fish passage.

Its minimalistic approach — including removing embankments and dams — allows river water to flow more naturally, improving drainage, soil conditions, and habitats for fish and wildlife.

Landowners and farmers in the UK can receive some of the Countryside Stewardship program’s best-paying grants for projects that include river restoration and water storage, according to the Ullswater CIC.

ScienceDirect noted there is a global need for river restoration because environmental degradation has led to the disappearance of biodiversity and pollution of rivers and their tributaries, which is causing ecological imbalance.

“River ecosystems form an integral part of human life, so their proper maintenance, conservation, and most importantly, river ecosystem restoration is critical for human civilization’s well-being,” according to Ecological Significance of River Ecosystems: Challenges and Management Strategies.

Such projects are increasingly common. Earlier this year, people celebrated the removal of a dam from the Klamath River in Northern California. Three remaining dams will be downed by the end of 2024.

One huge venture in Florida showed how quickly areas can recover following restoration operations. The Kissimmee River was straightened into a canal in the 1960s, but officials in the ‘90s reversed course because of the ensuing ecological disaster.

Now, the river is thriving again — just like the Ullswater stream.

“Lovely to see the results,” one user wrote. “Well done!”

Another said: “Incredible transformation! It’s wonderful to hear that the area is now teeming with a diverse range of wildlife. This shows #conservation efforts work; thus, more such efforts need to be supported to enhance biodiversity and support lives.”

