Researchers sound the alarm over status of iconic predator species: 'Precariously low'

A new study shows that the number of lions in Uganda is dwindling, and researchers say action needs to be taken soon to help preserve their population.

What's happening?

For the study, published in the Global Ecology and Conservation journal, researchers conducted surveys into the African nation's large-carnivore populations, particularly lions, leopards, and hyenas. The research marked the first such surveys in nearly 20 years.

When it came to lions, the data was troubling. Their population numbers were described as "precariously low" in Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley National Parks, two of the three areas where lions are typically found in Uganda.

Murchison Falls National Park has seen its lion population remain steady at about 240, making it the largest such population in Uganda, but the other parks have seen their numbers fall by about 50%.

There are several possible reasons for this troubling decline, researchers say. Some farmers have been known to poison lion prides in an attempt to save their cattle. Poaching remains a problem nationwide, and there is less natural habitat for lions to survive as more land becomes developed.

The study showed that leopard and hyena populations are also decreasing, but at a much lower rate. Hyenas, in particular, were found in population densities eight to 40 times higher than lions.

"Some of the high hyena numbers we see in our study could be due to the decline of lions, but it's just one hypothesis," study author Alex Braczkowski told Mongabay. "Hyenas may be more resilient than lions to snaring, [and] due to clan sizes, they can also eat larger things, especially when it comes to buffalos."

Why is this important?

The potential loss of any species is troubling and has had major impacts on ecosystems.

Lions are also an important part of the Ugandan economy. Tourists flock to the country, in particular Queen Elizabeth National Park, to see the majestic beasts. It's estimated that each lion in that national park contributes $14,000 annually to the economy.

"This is a sighting that one will never forget as long as they live," study author Alex Braczkowski told Mongabay. "Eight lions wedged in a euphorbia tree is simply incredible!"

What's being done about lion populations?

The researchers in this study argue that stronger policies need to be put in place to preserve these predators' habitats, and to limit the damage humans do to these species.

There are examples of this working. In India, for example, new policies have led to a reported 86% reduction in rhinoceros poaching. Indonesia has also cracked down on poachers, with the leader of one such murderous group being sentenced to 12 years in prison.

