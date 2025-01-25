  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make grim discovery after surveying Africa's carnivores: Numbers are at a 'critical low'

"The first comprehensive population estimate … in nearly two decades."

by Noah Jampol
Lion numbers in Uganda are at a "critical low," while hyenas are thriving in the nation's protected areas, according to a recent study.

What's happening?

While those findings might sound like a sequel of "The Lion King" that nobody wants, the news is truly grim for the big cats. A team involving over 100 conservation stakeholders shared what they said in a news release was "the first comprehensive population estimate of Uganda's lions, leopards, and spotted hyenas in nearly two decades."

The big takeaway was that lion populations in Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley National Parks had slipped to an alarming 40 and 20 remaining, respectively. Meanwhile, the research team speculated that hyenas were thriving in those parks and elsewhere as a result. "We could be seeing a release in hyena numbers as populations of lions decline," Griffith University lead researcher Dr. Alexander Braczkowski said

There was some good news for lions. Uganda's largest conservation area, Murchison Falls National Park, remained a robust home to 240 lions.

"We are seeing high densities of all three species, lions, hyenas, and leopards," Dr. Braczkowski said of Murchison Falls. The team theorized that the Ugandan government and several non-governmental organizations like Uganda Conservation Foundation's anti-poaching efforts were a big reason behind the park's success. Concerningly, the scientists identified continued "significant pressures from wire snare poaching and oil exploration."

When it came to leopards, it was more of a mixed bag. Murchison Falls delivered the best news, as some of the continent's highest densities of the cats were present there. 

Why are Uganda's conservation efforts important?

Conserving leopards and lions is vital for multiple reasons. National parks and majestic wild animals are a great draw for global visitors, and can help Uganda's local economy through eco-tourism.

Preserving the local ecosystem's balance with predators like lions is also critical. If hyenas become too prominent with lions being wiped out, it could cause unpredictable effects on nature and diminished interest from tourists.

What's being done about Uganda's conservation?

The study's findings formed the foundation for Uganda's Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivore Conservation (2023-2033), per the release

Anti-poaching efforts will continue to play a huge role in conserving the future of lions in the country. A similar level of participation and buy-in will also be needed.

"The collaborative nature of this work — spanning governments, NGOs, and local communities — is a testament to what's possible," said Dr. Braczkowski. "More importantly, these are the kinds of training exercises that are most needed if we hope to build the science capacity in the places that need it most." 

The team further identified community engagement as a critical conservation ingredient.

