Photos confirm unbelievable encounter between paddleboarders and great white shark: 'I see this eight-inch, fleshy, gray fin'

Two paddleboarders off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, had an unbelievable encounter with one of the ocean's top predators, and it was all caught on camera on the evening of July Fourth. Margaret Bowles and Maddie Cronin were near Stoney Beach in Woods Hole when Bowles spotted a large gray fin right next to her friend. They made it back to shore safely, but not before catching photos and video of what was later confirmed to be a great white shark.

The two college students called 911 and later sent the footage to the New England Aquarium, which helped them verify what they saw. The images consisted of a shadow beneath the water and a fin slicing the surface just feet from Cronin's board.

"I see this eight-inch, fleshy, gray fin like come up next to her," Bowles told Boston 25 News. "I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness, that's a shark!'"

What's happening?

The encounter took place just before sunset, nearly 100 yards away from shore. The duo said the shark appeared without warning and was calmly gliding next to their paddleboards. They paddled back to land quickly and were left with nothing but jitters and a really cool story. Once back on shore, they shared the video and showed off this rare visitor to these waters.

Shark sightings around the region have become more common in the last decade and especially this year, according to reports. Boston.com noted it's partly because protected seal populations, which are a key food source for these sharks, are thriving, luring the sharks closer to shore.

Why is protecting shark habitat important?

Shark sightings are increasing in areas where people live, swim, and recreate. And while great white sharks don't actively hunt humans, more of these close calls could be coming. As rising temperatures shift ocean ecosystems and food sources, animals such as sharks are venturing into new places, and that includes near populated shorelines.

Habitat destruction and increasingly warming waters are pushing multiple marine species into tighter quarters with humans. The International Fund for Animal Welfare reported that human development and resource competition are playing big roles in animal encounters worldwide. Protecting ocean habitats and reducing pollution can help keep animals where they belong and people safer.

What's being done about increasing shark activity?

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is continuously tracking shark activity to help keep people informed and safe. Tools such as its Sharktivity app let beachgoers see real-time updates on shark sightings, while scientists tag and monitor the animals' movements. Research is ongoing to understand how changing ocean conditions are affecting their behavior.

Communities can find ways to coexist. Cape towns have invested in warning systems, signage, and education to reduce the risk of a surprise or potentially harmful encounter. In the long term, ensuring that the ocean doesn't continue to warm, cutting dirty energy use, and actively protecting the balance of marine ecosystems is key. Marine sanctuaries and sustainable fishing policies help protect biodiversity while making coastlines safer for swimmers and beachgoers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.