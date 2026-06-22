One is a black panther, one is spotted: Rare photo shows leopard siblings in South India

"They look like they've just committed a crime and they're not really sorry about it."

An online wildlife photo is attracting widespread attention because it shows two leopard cubs from the same litter with dramatically different coats: one with the usual spots and the other melanistic.

What happened?

The Reddit post, shared in r/Damnthatsinteresting, carries the caption: "Two leopard cubs from the same litter were photographed in South India, one with a rare melanistic coat and the other with the common spotted pattern."

Photo Credit: Reddit



One cub shows the familiar spotted coat most people associate with leopards.

Its sibling on the right is much darker and has the appearance often referred to as a black panther.

As one commenter explained, "Fun fact, the cat on the right is a black panther, which is not a species but a common term for melanistic jaguars and leopards."

That dark coloration is caused by melanism, a genetic trait tied to a recessive gene.

As a result, two spotted parents can still produce a black cub.

These melanistic leopards are most often reported in the humid forests of South India's Western Ghats, making the image especially notable for wildlife watchers.

Why does it matter?

In this case, "black panther" does not mean a separate species. It refers to a leopard with an uncommon coat color.

Since leopards generally avoid people and conflict, it is especially important to give them plenty of space, particularly when cubs are present.

Rare sightings like this underscore how much biodiversity still survives in forest ecosystems when animals are left undisturbed.

What are people saying?

Commenters were split between awe and humor.

"Hehe so pretty," one person wrote, while another called them "Cute kids."

Others focused on the cubs' mischievous expressions.

"They look like they've just committed a crime and they're not really sorry about it," one commenter joked.

Another commenter wrote: "Why friend shaped if not friend."

A few commenters kept the danger in perspective.

After one user said, "I want a hug!!!!!" another quickly replied: "I don't recommend that, the leopards will eat your face."

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