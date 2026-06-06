Homeowner hears loud thump, finds a battered turkey vulture that still had plenty of fight left

She responded to caregivers with hisses and did not enjoy getting pain medication.

A startling wildlife rescue is attracting attention online after Toronto Wildlife Centre shared the story of a turkey vulture that slammed into a house, survived her injuries, and eventually flew free again.

The Instagram post recounts a rescue involving a homeowner and a volunteer team that helped give the bird a second chance.

Toronto Wildlife Centre (@torontowildlifecentre) said homeowner Faye heard "a loud thump" against their house and stepped outside to investigate. Outside stood a turkey vulture that "appeared stunned." In response, Faye called the Toronto Wildlife Centre.

The nonprofit's rescue team brought the bird in for care. Toronto Wildlife Centre said she did not appear to have fractures from the crash, but she arrived with older scabs on her face, ragged tail feathers, and an injured foot.

Even so, the vulture still had plenty of attitude. The center described her as "feisty," saying she responded to caregivers with hisses and did not enjoy getting pain medication.

After treatment and recovery, rescue team volunteer Kathy helped return the bird to a local park.

Toronto Wildlife Centre described turkey vultures as part of nature's cleanup crew, feeding mostly on dead animals and helping remove decaying matter from the environment.

Faye's quick response helped get the bird the professional care she needed.

In cities and suburbs, bird collisions with homes and buildings are common, and rapid intervention when an animal is injured can mean the difference between life and death.

In this case, the animal recovered well enough to return to the wild.

Toronto Wildlife Centre noted that team volunteer Kathy was "in awe" as the vulture flew out of the kennel and back into the wild.

"I love these birds! Thank you for all you do!" one Instagram user gushed.

"Beautiful bird and amazing people that care about our wild neighbours!" another affirmed.

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