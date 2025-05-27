Scientists discover troubling ocean phenomenon that could signal future risks for humans — here's what you need to know

Scientists have discovered that changing ocean climates are affecting seabird distribution in the California Current Ecosystem, which could be an indicator of troubling changes ahead.

What's happening?

A new study has found that tropical seabirds are venturing far outside their typical range and appearing in unprecedented numbers off the coast of California — and scientists say it's a clear warning sign of oceanic change. The research, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, tracked five species of tropical seabirds known as boobies (genus Sula) and found that their presence in the California Current Ecosystem has surged by up to 3,015% since 2013.

The data shows these birds are migrating further north in direct response to warmer ocean waters — a consequence of an overheating planet. This "mirrors changes that occurred there during the last extreme global warming period on Earth, the Miocene," the authors wrote.

Why are shifting bird distributions concerning?

Seabirds are considered key indicator species, meaning their movements are early warning signs of bigger environmental changes. These boobies are top ocean predators, so their territorial shift into northern waters is a sign of disruptions to marine food webs — and to the broader ecosystem that supports the fishing industry, biodiversity, and coastal economies.

The researchers point out that extreme heat events like marine heatwaves, which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to planet-warming pollution, are fundamentally changing where these birds can survive and feed. This can lead to new competition with native wildlife, cascading effects on local fishing communities, and ocean ecosystem imbalances that affect everything from tourism to food security.

What can I do to help protect the ocean?

Healthy oceans, the largest ecosystem on Earth, are essential for a livable future. They regulate the climate, feed billions, and act as massive carbon sinks that help protect us from even faster global heating. Land and ocean ecosystems absorb more than half of the heat-trapping gases expelled into the atmosphere by our reliance on dirty energy, and without them, we're in big trouble.

To do our part to protect these essential ecosystems, we can support organizations and legislation working to conserve marine habitats and vote for pro-climate candidates.

Additionally, transportation alone makes up over 16% of the pollution driving global overheating. Choosing public transit, carpooling, or switching to an electric vehicle (also great ways to save money on transportation) can cut down on pollution and reduce our impact on the oceans. For more ways to make climate-smart choices, check out this guide to explore critical climate issues.

