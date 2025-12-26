Researchers stunned after uncovering unexpected feature in tropical forests

"How extensive this … effect might be is unknown."

Researchers investigating root structures in drying tropical forests made a surprising discovery that could change how we view those plants and their ability to survive in a changing global climate.

According to a release, researchers at Colorado State University found that plants in tropical regions experiencing chronic soil drying from prolonged drought are adapting to this change.

The experts found that those plants are extending their roots deeper into the soil in an effort to find the water they need to survive.

"This finding shows that even while tropical forest roots in surface soils die off under drought, representing a carbon loss to the forest, some trees are able to send roots deeper in search of moisture, potentially helping rescue the forest," Professor Daniela Cusack said.

"How extensive this rescue effect might be is unknown, and the increase in deeper roots is not enough biomass to offset carbon losses from much more extensive root death in the surface soils."

Tropical forests are among the most crucial natural tools we have in the fight against the planet's warming. They serve as massive carbon sinks, absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen back into the environment.

However, as temperatures rise, soil has dried out — a process known as aridification. That means longer periods of drought, expanding deserts, and more intense and unpredictable storms that can cause things like flooding and landslides, which can destabilize ecosystems and put survival at risk.

On top of that, forests dying due to a lack of water leads to the collected carbon in these plants and shrubs re-entering the atmosphere, which could cause even bigger problems and further accelerate the climate crisis.

The research has shown that while the loss of tropical forests would still have significant consequences, the situation in those areas may not be as dire as previously thought.

The findings could also provide greater insight into growing more drought-resistant plants and crops, which is essential to safeguard the human food supply amid a shifting climate.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







