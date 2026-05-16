  • Outdoors Outdoors

Horrifying video shows Texas bridge engulfed in wildfire flames

"Man, what a sad day."

by Hope Nguyen
A long, fiery line on the horizon, surrounded by dark smoke from a bridge burning.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A dramatic video from the Texas Panhandle is drawing widespread attention after showing one of Canyon's best-known trestle bridges burning and beginning to collapse.

What happened?

According to ABC 7 News, the bridge caught fire Thursday as multiple wildfires moved through the region, triggering evacuations and road closures across parts of the Texas Panhandle.

The footage was captured by Bary Nusz, who recorded the structure as flames engulfed it and later showed it starting to fail and give way.

The clip shows thick smoke and bright orange flames surrounding the trestle before sections of the structure begin to buckle and collapse.

The fire associated with the damage was the Hunggate Fire in Randall County. Late-night updates reported roughly 14,000 acres burned with about 30% containment at 11:10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Watch Duty cited Cole Euken, incident manager of real-time operations, who said "forward progression has been stopped and the fire is now 15% contained."

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Why does it matter?

Even for people far from the flames, scenes like this highlight how quickly wildfire impacts can extend beyond the immediate burn zone.

Infrastructure damage can disrupt rail lines, transportation routes, deliveries, emergency response access, and local commerce, creating ripple effects long after the fire is contained.

Wildfires also strain communities in multiple ways at once. They can force evacuations, damage homes and businesses, degrade air quality, and interrupt essential services, all while placing pressure on emergency responders.

When fires move through dry, windy conditions, those impacts can escalate rapidly and become harder to control.

The loss of vegetation and shelter destroys the nesting sites and food sources, putting entire ecosystems at risk and slowing ecosystem recovery long after the fire has passed.

What are people saying?

The video prompted a wave of reactions from viewers who were struck by how surreal it was to watch a familiar landmark burn and collapse.

"That's impressive but sad," one commenter wrote.

"I don't live near here, but I could still smell it. It was strong earlier," another said.

"Man, what a sad day," another added. "That is one piece of history never to be seen again."

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