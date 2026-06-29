Quebec town gives trees enforceable rights to live, grow, and regenerate, a first in Canada

Terrasse-Vaudreuil, a small Quebec municipality, has taken a historic environmental step by recognizing trees' enforceable rights to life, growth, and regeneration.

What happened?

According to a report from YipZap, Terrasse-Vaudreuil's town council approved the measure on June 9, 2026, making the municipality west of Montreal recognize trees as living beings with rights.

Under that framework, trees are recognized as having rights to life, natural growth, integrity, and regeneration, and YipZap noted that this is the first declaration of its kind in Quebec and Canada to the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree.

The vote now requires the municipality to update its bylaws to match those rights: Removing a tree will require written justification, and replanting will be required to preserve canopy coverage. In a town of about 2,000 people, that standard could reshape how planners, contractors, and developers handle projects.

Michel Bourdeau, Mayor of Terrasse-Vaudreuil, framed the policy as more than a philosophical statement that will not impede development and pointed to the practical role trees play in daily life.

"Trees are a true green infrastructure. They help reduce urban heat islands, improve air quality, manage precious water resources, and protect biodiversity," Bourdeau said, as reported by YipZap.

Why does it matter?

A larger tree canopy can soften extreme summer heat and reduce the need for air-conditioning by providing shade. Trees also help clean the air and absorb stormwater, which matters even more in places vulnerable to flooding.

According to YipZap, Yenny Vega Cardenas, president of the International Observatory of Nature Rights, put the value of that protection simply: "A single tree functions as its own ecosystem."

That means protecting one mature tree can preserve shade, wildlife habitat, and water management at the same time.

The resolution is also part of the wider rights-of-nature movement, which has granted rights-based protections to rivers and natural areas in places such as New Zealand, Colombia, and Ecuador. In Canada, Quebec's Magpie River received legal rights in 2021.

What are people saying?

Bourdeau said the resolution reflects a different way of understanding what a tree is.

"A tree is like a human being. It breathes, it lives, it takes in water. It protects us from all sorts of things," he said.

Karine Péloffy, an environmental lawyer with Ecojustice, called the resolution "a very hopeful gesture in the broader movement for the rights of nature," YipZap reported.

She also pointed to what she described as a legal double standard relevant to other communities considering similar action.

"We know corporations have legal personhood and rights, and they are definitely not living. So if some nonliving things can have legal personhood, what's stopping living beings from equally getting legal personhood?" she said to YipZap.

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