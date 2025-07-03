  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoer raises concerns after discovering mystery item washed up on shoreline: 'Decades at sea'

"This journey can take months to many years."

by Misty Layne
"This journey can take months to many years."

Photo Credit: TikTok

The amount of garbage in the ocean has been a serious problem for a long time, but have you ever considered just how long that trash has been there or how far it might have traveled?

TikToker Hayley Thompson (@haaybabay) shared a video of garbage they picked up from their local shoreline, with one item possibly being decades old. 

@haaybabay Trash can travel thousands of miles in the ocean. Currents, wind and waves can easily take it from one continent to another. This journey can take months to many years. Old trash can still be found today, spending decades at sea. If you come across trash, especially while shelling, please thank the ocean by removing it. Each piece makes a difference! #oceancleanup #beachcleanup #pollution #trash #beachfinds #cleanup #creatorsearchinsights ♬ tropical hawaiian(1314943) - Masaya & Yuzo

In the video, they highlighted a few of the random items that had washed up on shore, including a can with Chinese characters written on it. After a Google search, Thompson discovered that it was potentially a tobacco can commonly used between the 1950s and 1980s that may have made its way to South Carolina from China. 

In the video's caption, Hayley explained: "Trash can travel thousands of miles in the ocean. Currents, wind and waves can easily take it from one continent to another. This journey can take months to many years. Old trash can still be found today, spending decades at sea."

Another TikToker commented on the video, "I live in Alaska and when we walk on the beach we find stuff from Russia and Japan and sometimes even Korea."

Garbage ending up in the ocean can cause numerous problems for aquatic animals, ocean ecosystems, and even humans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. One significant issue is the damage it can do to animals, which come along and try to eat the garbage or end up tangled in a piece of plastic or rope, often resulting in death. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Marine debris that washes up on shore can also impact local economies, as tourists are likely to avoid garbage-filled beaches

As another illustration of just how far and fast garbage can travel, one TikTok user shared, "After the tsunamis in Japan a TON of Japanese trash and floatsam washed up in California."

Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

Definitely 👍

Only some people 😅

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x