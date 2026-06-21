Workers leave warehouse doors open for days, and rescuers explain why a hawk will not leave

"I'm worried the bird will die of dehydration sooner than later because it's been very hot."

A worker took to Reddit searching for advice after discovering a hawk trapped in their warehouse. Despite leaving multiple doors open over two days, the animal had not been able to find its way out.

What happened?

A worker turned to the subreddit r/WildlifeRehab for help after a hawk ended up inside the warehouse where they work.

"My place of employment has a hawk trapped inside of our warehouse. We have a big overhead door that we have left open for two days and docking doors that have also been open but the hawk hasn't managed to fly out," the original poster said. "I'm worried the bird will die of dehydration sooner than later because it's been very hot."

Rather than heading for the exits, the hawk was mostly staying on the ceiling's structural beams and only taking off when startled, the worker said. In a space full of high rafters, artificial lighting, and confusing sightlines, this can leave a bird more inclined to stay put than risk an uncertain path out.

"How do we get this bird free and out of here?" they asked.

Why does it matter?

This kind of encounter is often shaped, at least in part, by human activity. Large industrial buildings can accidentally trap wild animals, especially birds that fly in through open bays and then struggle to orient themselves once inside. Bright indoor lighting, tall ceilings, and repeated attempts to shoo the bird out can all make escape harder.

Heat stress and dehydration become bigger risks the longer the bird remains trapped, while panicked flight can raise the chance of injury for both the animal and the people trying to help.

What are people saying?

Luckily, several commenters offered tips on creating conditions that would help the hawk leave on its own.

"Open the overhead & docking doors … and place wide shallow dishes of water in the doorway, float a few leaves on, so hawk can see that it's water," one user suggested. The user added that they could also find a dead mouse from a pet or reptile store to entice the animal closer to the door.

Another recommended approach is to seek professional help.

"A falconer might be able to help you if the bird doesn't leave on its own. Your local wildlife rehab might be able to refer you to one," they wrote.

In situations like this, it is important to give the animal as much space as possible and avoid direct contact whenever you can.

Frightened or injured wildlife may act unpredictably, and getting too close can increase the animal's stress while also putting people at risk.

If an animal appears trapped or in distress, the safest approach is often to keep a safe distance and contact local wildlife professionals or animal rescue organizations with the training and equipment needed to help free it.

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