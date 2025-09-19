Experts turn to specially trained otter for critical underwater missions: 'I think they'll be standard issue'

The idea to train the otter arose from a simple problem.

Peace River K9 Search & Rescue has made history by training Splash, an Asian small-clawed otter, to become the world's first mammal skilled in underwater search and recovery missions.

"I think they'll be standard issue," Mike Hadsell, president of PRSAR, told WTSP, envisioning otters as a regular part of rescue teams in the future.

Based in Southwest Florida, PRSAR is a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to helping locate missing persons and assisting with water recoveries alongside law enforcement.

According to AZ Animals, the organization provides its services free of charge and aims to expand what's possible in search operations, especially in situations where traditional resources fall short.

Its team relies on both human expertise and innovative animal training techniques to respond to emergencies efficiently.

The idea to train Splash arose from a simple problem: while dogs excel at tracking scents on land, they cannot follow trails underwater.

Searches often require costly sonar or dangerous dives. Hadsell and his team realized otters, naturally skilled in murky water and capable of detecting scent bubbles, could bridge this gap.

Through specialized training pools, adapted handling techniques, and consistent practice, Splash has demonstrated that an otter can perform life-saving work in challenging aquatic environments.

The program offers clear benefits. For families of the missing, an aquatic detection animal can provide quicker answers and reduce the anxiety of prolonged searches. For rescue personnel, it cuts down time spent in hazardous conditions and complements existing resources, such as divers and sonar equipment.

Beyond human impact, training Splash raises awareness of small-clawed otters, a vulnerable species threatened by habitat loss and illegal trade.

Highlighting the otter's role in rescue work also draws attention to wetland conservation and the importance of protecting delicate aquatic ecosystems.

Splash has already met several key milestones, from detecting scent bubbles in controlled training exercises to participating in retrieval drills.

PRSAR reported that he has contributed to real recovery efforts and plans to expand the program, refine certification standards, and train additional otters in the coming years.

With this innovative approach, PRSAR hopes to inspire other rescue teams to explore unconventional methods that combine animal skill and human expertise to save lives.

