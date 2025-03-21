Experts ask public for input after trail camera captures mysterious animal deep in the wild: 'Looks a little bit wrong and a little bit right'

"Hopefully we'll get a daytime shot of the same critter soon."

A shiny-eyed creature lurking on public lands in southwest Florida was caught on a trail camera — and its origin is unknown.

The mysterious animal has attracted the attention of experts at the nonprofit South Florida Wildlands Association. They posted it on the agency's Facebook page asking for public insight into the classification.

"Looks a little bit wrong and a little bit right for a number of different species," the experts wrote.

A friend sent this photo over for an ID. Captured on a trail cam on public lands in Southwest Florida. Looks a little... Posted by South Florida Wildlands Association on Friday 14 March 2025

It's an example of the valuable insight trail cameras can have in the forest, documenting creatures that would otherwise go unseen, and giving a clearer idea of population health.

In Alaska, the government considers cameras to be a valuable tool, providing eyes where humans would be unwise to go, such as to document a pack of wolves devouring a meal, or to view bears on the prowl, according to the Fish and Game Department.

"As a research tool, trail cameras provide researchers opportunities to catch glimpses into the lives of animals like never before," researcher Diana Raper, who is working with Alaskan wildlife officials to study carcass scavengers, said in a state report.

In Poland, a trail camera caught two rare black wolves crossing a stream. The footage provided evidence — and hope — about the creature's survival in light of conservation efforts. Predators are part of healthy ecosystems, preventing prey from overrunning habitat, according to the University of Minnesota.

Camera footage can also offer information about how human encroachment into animal territory is impacting wildlife, sometimes forcing the creatures into our domain. The World Wildlife Fund said that habitat loss is the main threat to species. It's the leading concern for 85% of threatened and endangered animals, per the report.

And animal health is also an indicator of overall ecosystem well-being. The World Economic Forum reported that pollinator loss, deforestation, soil erosion, and climate changes are all contributing factors to our food supply.

What's more, what we hear can be equally important. Bioacoustic technology is giving researchers better audio evidence about the health, number, and type of critters and insects in our forests — all by listening to their songs, calls, and other noises.

And while a clear ID of the apparent Florida feline is hard to make, cryptozoologists at least likely don't need to be contacted. Some even doubt it's a rare species at all.

"That's an elusive house cat," viewer Ronnie Engelhard commented.

The association responded that bobcats and panthers are other possibilities.

"The benefit of a trail cam that can take photos like this without the animal knowing it's there and getting spooked. Hopefully we'll get a daytime shot of the same critter soon," the experts wrote in the comments.

As for our food system's health, anyone can make an impact by growing fruits and vegetables in a garden. You can harvest hundreds of dollars worth of food in your backyard while reducing pollution each growing season.

Further, by planting patches of native flowers for the benefit of bees, butterflies, and other species, you can add habitat for creatures that are crucial to our food supply.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.