Tractor Supply worker frees a rat snake from a glue trap with dish soap — and commenters are cheering the rescue

"Thanks for rescuing the little guy!"

Online praise is pouring in for a Tractor Supply employee who saved a young rat snake after it became stuck to a glue trap.

The employee told Reddit the snake was found inside the store, freed, and later released into a grassy area in Indiana.

What happened?

According to the post, the employee believed the animal was a rat snake, and a visible bulge in its stomach suggested it had eaten recently.

In the post, they wrote: "It was fine except its jaw got a little crooked because it had its jaw stuck down a bunch but it's healthy and I let it back into the wild."

Later, the worker described the rescue process in more detail: "What we used was dawn dish soap and used it to get the body off the trap and then soak the paper part of the trap in warm running water and eventually we got him unstuck."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The reaction in the comments was strongly supportive.

One response said, "Yes baby rat snake (exact species is visually hard to tell when they are that young and depends on your location). Super cute! Thanks for rescuing the little guy!"

Another commenter wrote, "Nice job! Love to see people treating animals with care and respect!"

Why does it matter?

Glue traps are often criticized because they can catch far more than the animals people are trying to control. That includes snakes and other creatures that simply happen to cross their path.

That made this case especially frustrating for many readers, since rat snakes are known for hunting rodents. An animal that can help with pest control was nearly harmed by a pest-control product.

A number of commenters specifically thanked the employee for rescuing the snake instead of throwing the trap away.

What's being done?

In this case, a careful approach and some soap were enough to help.

Commenters also shared similar advice, with some saying that oil can help break down the sticky glue.

If someone encounters an animal caught in a glue trap, the focus should be on moving slowly, not pulling it free by force, and gently weakening the adhesive.

Using alternatives to glue traps whenever possible can help prevent similar injuries.

Since glue traps can catch animals indiscriminately, more targeted pest-control methods may reduce unnecessary suffering for snakes, birds, lizards, and small mammals alike.

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