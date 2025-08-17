Onlooker captures video of tourist's thoughtless act at national park: 'I hope you got his license plate'

National parks provide the public access to some of the most incredible parts of the natural world, and for most visitors, they give the parks their deserved respect.

Meanwhile, on the Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone), the opposite types of people are showcased, with a recent post showing just how inconsiderate some tourists can be.

The post shows a video of a visitor in Yellowstone National Park, with the caption, "Saw a man toss a cigarette butt at Mammoth today. Unfortunately, I've been seeing this happen far too often this season."

The caption also hinted at not only holding the litter-bug accountable, but also enforcing stricter smoking rules in the Park altogether.

"If I had it my way they would ban smoking in Yellowstone all together! But I suppose that's a rant for another day!!" the post said.

The term "touron" combines tourist and, maybe a bit harshly, moron. The phrase refers to those who blatantly disregard rules or regulations, endangering themselves, the area they are visiting, and often wildlife.

Mammoth Hot Springs is not the only place where crimes against Yellowstone have been captured. At the Black Sand Basin, a visitor was spotted off the designated walkway and putting his hand in the basin's spouter. Meanwhile, near the Grand Prismatic Hot Spring, two "tourons" were seen nearly wading in the extremely hot water.

By respecting National park rules, like staying on sidewalks and walkways, keeping a substantial distance from wildlife, and "leaving no trace" or not littering, everyone can do their part to keep these places protected, visitable, and safe.

Littering, in particular, is a huge no-no, not just in national parks, but anywhere. Trash can be consumed by animals, making them sick or even killing them, as well as making its way into the waterways, contaminating our drinking supply.

Commenters shared their disapproval of the littered cigarette butt in Yellowstone.

"I hope you got his license plate and reported him," one user said.

Another person took a firmer stance, saying, "Bully people who litter in national parks. This is not a joke."

