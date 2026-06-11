Yellowstone tourists approach wild bison, and one tries to pet it: 'If he charges at them, they only have themselves to [blame]'

This scene really is no laughing matter.

The internet sounded off after a video from Yellowstone National Park showed two tourists moving in close to a bison to take selfies.

What happened?

In the video, shared by ViralHog (@ViralHog) on YouTube, two people stand on a boardwalk well inside Yellowstone's 25-yard safety zone for bison.

Initially, they pause for pictures by the thermal area where the animal is minding its own business. The scene alarms the videographer, but they haven't seen anything yet.

Out of nowhere, one person then appears to touch the animal, startling the videographer and another observer. The bison ignores them, and the pair walk off laughing no worse for wear.

But this scene really is no laughing matter, as Unofficial Networks noted.

Why does it matter?

This incident is a part of a long-running issue at Yellowstone of some visitors ignoring rules to interact with a wild animal.

As the National Park Service stated, between about 3,000 and 6,000 bison live in Yellowstone. The park has the largest herd on public land in the United States.

These animals are the largest land mammals in North America. Adult bulls can weigh around 2,000 pounds.

According to Yellowstone, bison injure more people than any other animal in the park. Officials also warn that the animals are unpredictable, so it's important to always have your guard up.

When humans provoke these kinds of close interactions, animals can end up paying the price.

Respecting distance rules helps protect other visitors, park staff, surrounding communities, and the animals that belong in the wild.

What are people saying?

The tourists' bold actions angered commenters on YouTube, who couldn't comprehend the risky behavior on display.

"Every day i hate people more and more," one person wrote.

"If he charges at them they only have themselves to [blame]," another viewer suggested.

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