Visitor shares upsetting video of fellow tourists crowding wild bear at national park: 'Just leave them alone'

A group of tourists in Alaska were recently caught on camera pulling over to the side of the road and getting out of their cars to follow a black bear cub.

The alarming video, posted on Instagram by user RV travel family of 4- Fire Journey (@humbledhomebigbackyard), has sparked outrage online.

In the footage, multiple people can be seen following the bear across the road with their phones out, attempting to capture photos and videos of the wild animal.

"What do y'all think about this???" the caption reads. "Would you be the one following the bear or would you be zooming in with your camera?"

This type of wildlife harassment by ignorant tourists, also dubbed "tourons," is not only illegal, but also extremely dangerous for both the animals and the humans involved.

Increased interactions between wildlife and humans should lead to a greater understanding and respect for our natural world and a desire to protect it, not exploit it for social media content.

Watching these events unfold is stressful for the wildlife, bystanders, and the park rangers whose job it is to protect the ecosystem. These incidents also directly endanger the animals, as those that injure humans, even if provoked, may end up being euthanized as a result.

Instagram users were quick to call out the tourists' reckless behavior in the comments.

"Hope mamma bear comes out chases them all in the brush," one user wrote.

Another commented: "With these animals, the more common people are to them, the less afraid they become..that's why they wander into town..and get killed. Just leave them alone. View them in nature from a distance and up close on tv."

A third user succinctly put it: "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! also, leave that baby alone!! All scared and stuff."

As climate awareness grows, it's crucial that we reexamine our relationship with the natural world. Respecting wildlife and their habitats is an essential part of preserving our planet for generations to come.

Let this unfortunate incident serve as an important reminder to observe nature responsibly and from a distance while traveling.

