Toronto rescuers find a foster family for orphaned killdeer after failed nest search

Students who found the chick in nearby bushes took her to a pet store in a plastic container.

A young orphaned killdeer was able to return to the wild after rescuers connected her with a foster family.

After being found alone and treated for dehydration and weakness, the chick was accepted by another killdeer family.

What happened?

Students who found the chick in nearby bushes took her to a pet store in a plastic container.

At the store, employee Adrianna called the Wildlife Hotline. Following its advice, she and the students looked for a nest and even played sounds of killdeer calls from their phones, but no adult bird appeared.

With no parent found, they got the chick to professional care.

Carly, a wildlife rehabilitator, determined the bird was likely no more than 10 days old. Because she was weak and dehydrated, she was given fluids, a nutritious supplement, and time to rest in a warm incubator.

While the chick was being stabilized, the Rescue Team asked volunteer Ann, who monitors killdeer nests in some areas, to watch for a foster mother.

Ann later found an adult with chicks of a similar age, and volunteer Dina brought the orphan to that location.

"The tiny floof stood for a moment, then dashed out towards the new family who immediately accepted her!" Toronto Wildlife Centre wrote.

Why does it matter?

A group of students noticed a vulnerable animal, a pet store worker knew to ask for help, rehabilitators stabilized the chick, and volunteers helped find a safe place for her to return to the wild.

Even when a baby animal appears to be alone, the best outcome is often reunification with a parent or placement back in nature whenever possible.

In this case, that meant not just saving the chick's life, but also giving her a chance to grow up learning from other killdeer instead of being kept from the wild.

One commenter wrote: "What a wonderful story of a community of people all doing their part!!! Well done, what an encouragement!"

What's being done?

Toronto Wildlife Centre's post shows the role wildlife hotlines, rehabilitators, and trained volunteers can play when people encounter wild animals in distress.

The response worked because people sought expert advice, attempted a reunion first, and then got the chick prompt care when that did not work.

If you find a baby bird or other wild animal, resist the urge to assume it has been abandoned.

Look for professional advice before intervening.

As one commenter put it: "Although not all babies should be taken away in case their mothers are coming back or nearby, this was a good call!"

Community care for wildlife can start anywhere — with kids paying attention, workers willing to help, and volunteers ready to step in.

Those small actions can lead to a much bigger outcome for an animal that otherwise might not survive.

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