Gardener spots baby groundhogs in road after backyard renovations destroy their den

This rescue reflects a growing challenge for wildlife in cities and suburbs.

A Toronto resident working in her garden may have kept two baby groundhogs from a far worse outcome after backyard renovations destroyed their home and sent them into the street.

In a recent Instagram post, Toronto Wildlife Centre shared the rescue as a reminder of how quickly routine work around a home can become dangerous for young wild animals.

What happened?

According to the wildlife rehabilitation organization, renovation work destroyed the siblings' den, forcing them out into the open. A resident gardening across the street then spotted the young groundhogs on a nearby road.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre wrote, "Concerned they were alone and could be hit by a car, she carefully placed the siblings in a plastic bin and contacted the Wildlife Hotline for help." Her call led to a rescue before traffic or continued exposure could do more harm.

At the center, Naschelly examined the babies and found that, although they seemed low on energy, they were healthy.

Why does it matter?

This rescue reflects a growing challenge for wildlife in cities and suburbs: Animals often make homes in the same spaces people use for gardens, sheds, pools, fences, and home improvement projects. When those areas are disturbed, young animals can be separated from shelter with little warning.

For baby groundhogs, that can be especially dangerous. They are vulnerable to cars, predators, dehydration, and stress if they are forced into open areas before they are ready to fend for themselves.

These encounters are common and easy to mishandle. People may assume a baby animal has been abandoned, try to care for it themselves, or leave it in a dangerous spot instead of contacting professionals.

In this case, the outcome likely turned on the resident's quick response. Instead of leaving the animals where they were or attempting to care for them herself, she got them out of immediate danger and contacted experts.

What's being done?

Wildlife hotlines and rehabilitation centers are among the most important safety nets for animals displaced by development, yard work, or storms. They can help people determine whether an animal truly needs intervention and what kind of help is safest.

If you're planning backyard work, it helps to check beforehand for burrows, nests, or other signs of animal activity. If young wildlife is present, delaying work when possible can prevent injuries and reduce the chance of separating babies from their shelter.

Taking extra care before digging, demolishing, or landscaping can spare animals from trauma — and prevent emergencies after the fact.

"Thanks to her quick actions, the young groundhogs were soon safe in care at Toronto Wildlife Centre," the post said. "Although the new patients seemed low on energy, Naschelly found them to be healthy."

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