Missouri mom worries about an approaching tornado, but her kids are worried about the Wi-Fi

She revealed that her family lost power for nearly 24 hours.

Parents who have been stuck at home with kids during severe weather may be able to relate to a clip gaining buzz online.

According to content creator emuh-lee (@emuhleexo), as tornado sirens began sounding, her children focused on something else entirely: the Wi-Fi.

What's happening?

The Missouri mom posted footage of the dangerous weather as it moved through North Kansas City in mid-June, resulting in downed trees and a 12-hour power outage in parts of the city.

"And my kids are over here worried about the Wi-Fi," she remarked.

Why does it matter?

The effects of a tornado, or other extreme weather disasters, can last long after the sirens stop.

They can damage homes and knock out infrastructure. And even though this content creator lightheartedly chided her kids for worrying about the Wi-Fi, her clip also suggests they might have been on to something.

When connectivity goes down, families can lose access to the emergency messaging and online tools they rely on to stay in touch and stay safe.

Severe storms can also lead to injuries, displacement, spoiled food, missed work shifts, and costly repairs, all of which put pressure on household budgets and local economies.

They create public health risks, especially for children, older adults, and people who depend on electricity for medical devices or temperature control.

If outages are becoming a bigger concern where you live, pairing solar with battery storage is one of the best ways to make your home more resilient.

EnergySage provides free tools that make it easy for you to connect with vetted local installers and potentially save thousands on solar installations.

What are people saying?

The creator in this case revealed in the comments that her family lost power for nearly 24 hours — but the Wi-Fi was taking longer to get back online.

"Seriously, Mom, will we still have internet?," another parent empathized.

"LOL! YES! Like ummm… I'm worried about the few hundred dollars of food that just spoiled in the fridge and freezer … not my d*** phone," emuh-lee replied.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.