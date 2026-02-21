Experts celebrate stunning transformation of crucial nature area: 'It really is a success story'

"We're doing it for water quality as well."

An extensive restoration effort across Iowa has finally paid off, with experts celebrating the transformation of a crucial nature area and the return of a tiny fish.

As reported by Inside Climate News, work began to restore wetland areas across Iowa in 2021 in an effort to save an endangered fish called the Topeka shiner. It was previously under threat from Iowa's oxbow wetlands drying out.

This tiny fish was once abundant in small and medium streams across the Great Plains, but the expansion of agriculture changed the habitats that the Topeka shiners favor. Instead, cropland replaced small streams and the meanders of the rivers, resulting in artificially straightened rivers and millions of acres of cropland.

To rectify this, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa Soybean Association launched a project that cost tens of thousands of dollars. It aimed to excavate former river meanders that had been cut off from the main creek. This has resulted in the restoration of hundreds of oxbow lakes across the state.

These restoration efforts have supported the return of native fauna and flora, including the Topeka shiner, and have also significantly increased water quality in the area.

"It really is a success story. Now we're not just doing it for Topeka shiner, but we're doing it for water quality as well," said Karen Wilke, associate director of freshwater at The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, per Inside Climate News.

Restoration stories like these demonstrate that with hard work, funding, and perseverance, natural habitats can be restored to support the plants and wildlife that once thrived there. This is great news for wildlife populations, plants, and people. These environments offer a host of benefits like clean water, clean air, and support for essential species like birds and butterflies that pollinate our crops.

Large areas of land are being restored globally, as people recognize how essential they are to the well-being of the planet and humanity. Restoring natural areas provides ecosystem services, jobs, and recreation areas. These opportunities contribute to mental and physical well-being by giving people a chance to connect with the natural world.

