Researchers capture footage of rare, blue-nosed animals in remote forest: 'What a delightful creature'

Researchers relied on thermal imaging drones, camera traps, and sound detectors to locate and record the animals.

The unusual muppet-like appearance of the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey stands out, but the animal itself can be surprisingly hard to find. Unfortunately, that's because their population has been in decline.

But researchers from the international wildlife conservation group Fauna & Flora recorded rare footage of the creatures during a survey in Khau Ca in northern Vietnam, according to Discover Wildlife.

The group also shared several adorable images on Facebook.

To complete the survey, Fauna & Flora worked hand in hand with local community groups. In addition to traditional observation methods, researchers also relied on thermal imaging drones, camera traps, and sound detectors to locate and record the blue-nosed primates.

Trail cameras are a game-changer in the conservation space because they allow scientists to observe wildlife without human interruption. This can provide deeper insights into animals' natural behaviors and serve as a 24/7 surveillance tool to disincentivize illegal poaching.

Sadly, poaching is a part of why many animals face extinction. This can cause a host of problems for humans as well, including an increased risk of disease spread.

Several decades ago, this appeared to be the case for the critically endangered Tonkin snub-nosed monkey. Poaching wasn't the only problem, though. The soulful-eyed creatures were also losing habitat due to deforestation and urban development.

Hope was reignited, however, when Fauna & Flora's Vietnam team found around 50 of the monkeys back in 2002. By 2021, that number grew to around 200, according to the organization.

"Extraordinary looking monkeys," one awestruck Facebook user wrote about the animals.

"Aren't they beautiful," another gushed.

Today, there are thought to be approximately 250 of the monkeys in the wild, according to Discover Wildlife.

"These numbers still aren't big," said Canh Xuan Chu, a project manager at Fauna & Flora, per the outlet. "But it is reassuring that we have been able to identify various family groups in Khau Ca and that there is no evidence of trapping or hunting."

Still, habitat loss due to agricultural expansion is a major threat to one of the world's most endangered primates. Fauna & Flora is working with government officials to protect conservation areas and restore wildlife corridors to support the monkeys' survival.

In the meantime, Fauna & Flora's trail camera footage may be inspiring viewers to take up conservation causes themselves.

"What a delightful creature! Well done with the efforts to preserve them! The only way to do it — help local communities protect the habitat!" a Facebook user shared.

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