Florida's tiniest cold-stunned sea turtle heads home, and seems to say 'thank you' on the way out

Following months of rehabilitation, she seems to glance back once before swimming on.

People are watching and rewatching a Florida release video thanks to the brief moment after Purple, a tiny green sea turtle, returns to the Gulf. Following months of rehabilitation, she seems to glance back once before swimming on.

For beachgoers and wildlife lovers alike, stories like this can make conservation feel personal.

What happened?

WFLA reported that Purple, the season's smallest rescued juvenile green sea turtle, was found on North Longboat Key in February after a cold-stunning event left her weak and underweight.

Her eventual release back into the water was later shown in local coverage.

When Purple reached the Florida Aquarium's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center, she weighed just two pounds, and her care included antibiotics, fluids, and a specialized diet. The staff said a cold-stunning event put Purple in this condition.

By the end of rehab, she had nearly doubled in size and was healthy enough to return to Gulf waters.

Before that release, Purple was given a tiny microchip so she can be identified if she is ever found again.

The footage shows Purple moving into the shallows, then seeming to angle back briefly toward the people who helped save her before swimming away.

"This is the first time since I've been here seeing a baby turtle being released," Anna Maria Island resident Natasha Cornett said from the beach. "It was amazing."

Another Anna Maria Island resident, Elizabeth Lindsay, said, "I watched him go in the water and take off. I loved it, every minute of it."

Why does it matter?

For juvenile sea turtles especially, cold-stunning can be deadly.

Explaining the danger, Alyssa Fessett, manager of the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center at the Florida Aquarium, said, "Their body starts to shut down, so they can be susceptible to secondary infections, pneumonia and other issues."

Green sea turtles play an important role in marine ecosystems, and protecting them helps support healthier coastal habitats that people depend on too, from cleaner waters to stronger fisheries and beaches that sustain local communities and tourism.

According to WFLA, the rehabilitation center cared for 22 juvenile green sea turtles this past season, and 13 are still in treatment fighting for their own return to the Gulf.

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