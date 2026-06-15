Commenters needed multiple photos to spot the timber rattlesnake hiding in hydrangeas

"That's the real reason to have a snake stick, to thump the ground, not the [snake]."

A gardener working in their hydrangea bush got a startling reminder that some wild neighbors are much better at hiding than most people realize.

In the photos, a snake is tucked so well beneath the hydrangea's leaves and blossoms that several commenters said they needed all three images before they could finally spot it.

What happened?

In a Reddit post shared in the r/whatsthissnake forum, the poster said: "I submitted an ID request for this guy earlier and the squad helped me out (timber rattlesnake). I just wanted to share where he was in my hydrangea bush and how incognito this little homie is."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the post, the hidden animal was a venomous timber rattlesnake, Crotalus horridus. The poster said it had only "2-3 rattles" and did not sound a warning before being uncovered.

"I still dont see it," one commenter wrote.

"Took all 3 photos for me to find it," another Reddit user admitted.

For those giving up, the most helpful advice was to look at the last picture, near the middle, for a face looking "southeast," if the top of the image were to be considered north. (Editor's note: A TCD editor working on this article simply could not find it until seeing that guidance and helpfully decided to include it here for you. You're welcome.)

Why does it matter?

The close call happened during an ordinary yard chore, not a hike deep in the woods. Dense ornamental shrubs can create cool, shaded cover for wildlife, which means people may reach into the same spaces snakes use for shelter.

As yards, gardens, and landscaped edges overlap with natural habitat, animals that are simply trying to stay hidden can end up dangerously close to people.

A beautiful garden can still pose risks when visibility is low. Timber rattlesnakes are not looking for conflict, but an accidental grab or step can quickly turn a routine chore into a medical emergency.

Snakes play an important role in local ecosystems, including helping control rodent populations, yet people often do not realize how easily wildlife can blend into the background.

What can I do?

The safest move is to assume any thick, low, shaded planting could be hiding something you cannot see. Before reaching into shrubs, under leaves, or behind flowers, pause and check from a few angles first.

Commenters shared a few practical ideas.

One Reddit user wrote: "If you arent looking for snakes, walk heavily in your garden so they feel the vibrations."

"That's the real reason to have a snake stick, to thump the ground, not the [snake]," another added.

If you do see a snake, give it space and do not try to handle it. A few safer green-home habits — including clearer sight lines and more cautious yard work — can help reduce the odds of an accidental encounter while still leaving room for native wildlife.

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