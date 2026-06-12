'Ticks don't jump or fly': A pediatrician's rules for preventing tick bites

A backyard, a hiking trail, or even the family dog can turn tick season into a source of anxiety.

One pediatrician's checklist breaks prevention down into simple habits instead of panic.

What's happening?

Families planning to spend time outside were the focus of a TikTok from pediatrician Dr. Dan (@drdanpediatrician), who organized his advice as a short list of Tick Prevention Rules.

As he put it, "Ticks don't jump or fly — they wait on tall grass and leaves and grab onto people as they pass."

He said risk goes up both in certain parts of landscapes and around poorly maintained outdoor spaces.

Sticking to the middle of trails and avoiding brush or leaf litter can help, while yards are less inviting to ticks when grass is mowed and debris is cleared.

He also suggested mulch or gravel borders where wooded areas meet lawns.

Dr. Dan highlighted what people should wear and use outdoors, recommending light-colored clothing and pants tucked into high socks as well as repellents containing at least 20% DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

He added that permethrin-treated clothing can also help but warned that it is "very toxic to cats."

#doctor #hiking #family #doctorsoftiktok ♬ Gangsta's Paradise - Coolio & L.V. @drdanpediatrician Darcy is really freaking out about ticks … Dr. Dan's Tick Prevention Rules 🕷️🌳 Ticks don't jump or fly — they wait on tall grass and leaves and grab onto people as they pass. Here's how to lower your risk: Nature: ✔️ Stay in the center of trails Ticks love high grass, brush, and leaf litter. Keep your yard tick-unfriendly Regularly mow grass, clear leaf piles, and create mulch or gravel borders, between wooded areas and the lawn. Consider cedar sprays Self preparation ✔️ Wear light-colored clothing Light fabrics make it easier to spot ticks before they attach. Double sided sticky tape on bottom of pants. ✔️ Tuck pants into high socks when hiking or mowing It may not win fashion awards, but it creates a barrier that helps keep ticks from crawling up your legs. ✔️ Use real repellents Products with at least 20% DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus can provide several hours of protection on exposed skin. ✔️ Treat clothing, not just skin Permethrin-treated boots, socks, pants, and hiking gear can kill ticks on contact. This is very toxic to cats so be cautious with your pets. On your hike ✔️ Keep a tick-removal tool handy Fine-tipped tweezers or a tick key can help remove ticks quickly and properly if you find one attached. ✔️ Protect the dog too Dogs are tick magnets and can bring ticks into the house. Use veterinarian-recommended tick prevention. After: Lint roller on your clothing ✔️ Shower after outdoor activities ✔️ Do a full-body tick check Look carefully behind knees, around the waistband, under arms, behind ears, and along the scalp. Groins Parents should check children thoroughly. ✔️ Dryer > laundry basket clothes into a hot dryer for at least 10 minutes. Tiny bug. Big prevention difference #tick

Why does it matter?

Dr. Dan called out dogs as "tick magnets."

People in the comments added their own reminders and experiences.

"Pretty sure one hitched a ride on my dog (we treat her for fleas and ticks monthly)!" one wrote. "My daughter woke up with one on her head."

Another added: "Also check the belly button for ticks! That happened to my dad twice!"

Dr. Dan stressed that after outdoor time, families should take time to search for ticks.

Common hiding spots include behind the knees, along the waist, under the arms, behind the ears, on the scalp, and around the groin, and Dr. Dan noted that parents should check children carefully.

What can I do?

The preparation starts before you head out. Wear light-colored clothes so ticks are easy to spot, tuck your pants into high socks if you'll be in grass or brush, and add double-sided tape around the bottoms of your pants for an extra layer of protection.

Once you're back inside, the checklist turns to cleanup. Dr. Dan advised using a lint roller on clothing, showering, and doing a careful tick check.

Clothes should go straight into a hot dryer for 10 minutes or more rather than sitting in a laundry basket.

For pet owners, one commenter offered another useful reminder: "And don't forget to get a monthly prescription for your pet from your veterinarian."

"Tiny bug. Big prevention difference," Dr. Dan wrote.

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