Residents outraged after unbelievable objects are found dumped on local beach: 'Almost at a loss for words'

British website Echo reported that a bathtub and toilet were dumped on Thurstaston Beach near Liverpool, England.

A councilor said she is "almost lost for words."

The objects were dumped near the slipway for a sailing club that is part of a natural area designated for public recreation in Britain.

The article noted that the beach sits on the edge of an estuary that is an important site for birds and other wildlife. Photos of additional debris in the area have surfaced. Locals are understandably upset.

Discarding items in natural areas is not only disrespectful, but it can have exponential ramifications. Objects dumped in preserves and other protected areas — or even areas simply not designated for dumping — can disrupt the local ecosystem. Many discarded items can leach chemicals into the surrounding environment and can immediately affect local wildlife. When they get into the local water supply, they can cause health concerns for humans as well.

Objects left in natural areas can also be dangerous to animals. They may ingest something harmful or become entangled.

It may be difficult to understand why someone would dump objects in an area that is designated a safe space for wildlife or recreation for locals and visitors.

It is not difficult to understand that we can take simple steps to be responsible for our waste and perhaps find an alternate use. Reusing or repurposing items we no longer need or want can benefit others and the environment. Donating items to a local charity or secondhand store is another way to give unwanted items new life.

It is also important to understand your recycling options. While not everything can be recycled, knowing what you can recycle and how you can recycle is an important part of protecting the environment from planet-warming pollution caused, in part, by waste.

If reusing, repurposing, or recycling is not appropriate, the item should be taken to an appropriate landfill — not dumped just anywhere.

Councilor Liz Grey, chair of the Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee, expressed sadness and disappointment about the violation and wondered about what kinds of harmful items may have been taken out by the tide before they could be removed.

Locals agreed, and one was reported in the article as asking: "What kind of lowlife maggot does this?"

Grey said: "I am almost lost for words at the degree of wanton, environmental vandalism on display here."

