Home security camera captures dazzling footage of rare weather event — here's why it's especially dangerous

Much of the United States has experienced freezing temperatures early this year, and some states even got a rare look at lightning in the middle of a snowstorm.

WUSA9 in Washington, D.C., shared footage from a home's security camera that showed lightning in the middle of a white wonderland.

What's happening?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this phenomenon is called thundersnow. Thunder and lightning are less common during winter, but when there is "strong instability and abundant moisture above the surface, such as above a warm front," they can happen. Typically, there isn't enough warm moisture in the winter for these events to occur.

Science Live reported that this event occurred in the southern Midwest, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. While the Great Lakes are known to experience thundersnow, it's not common in other areas.

"Intense lake-effect snow bands, which have pockets of rapidly rising air due to the sharp contrast between cold air aloft and the warm lake water, often produce thundersnow," AccuWeather senior weather editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said.

Live Science also noted that the freezing temperatures in the U.S. were due to mass "atmospheric pressure changes" with strong wind that typically keeps "cold air in the Arctic, known as the polar vortex."

NOAA Weather Prediction Center forecaster Josh Weiss explained that moisture from the Gulf of Mexico merged with the low pressure to cause the thundersnow.

Why is thundersnow concerning?

While Weiss said that lightning in a snowstorm happens less frequently than thunder, it is still dangerous. The snow can also muffle thunder, so people can be unaware of the danger.

The lightning can also cause more damage than in a thunderstorm. However, the heavy snowfall is the most dangerous part of thundersnow because it causes poor visibility and dangerous conditions, Weiss said.

According to the Royal Meteorological Society, rising temperatures also increase the chance of thunderstorms, "leading to more violent storms and more lightning strikes."

Journalist Molly Wood noted that the rising global temperature is like steroids for weather.

What's being done about thundersnow?

Extreme weather events are becoming more common, so it's essential to be prepared and try to prevent the planet from continuing to warm. You can use your voice by talking to your political representatives to ensure that your community is ready for the next big storm and is also taking action to reduce the polluting gases entering the atmosphere and warming the planet.

You can also install solar panels or sign up for community solar. These options will not only cut down on toxic gases but also save you money.

