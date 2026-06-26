Three-legged black bear surprises homeowner after hobbling through backyard

"He looks healthy. That's the positive spin. He's able to take care of himself."

People expressed concern after a New Jersey resident recorded a three-legged black bear passing through her backyard.

The responses included both worry about the bear's condition and claims that locals already know the animal.

What happened?

Lauren (@laurenxhincapie) posted the sighting on TikTok, writing: "A bear with three legs just came to my backyard here in Vernon. I'm so sad."

In the footage, the bear makes its way across the yard, hobbling through the grass.

Commenters asked questions about how the bear was injured and whether anyone should intervene.

Some viewers, though, said the animal was not new to the neighborhood.

"I'm from Vernon too. That bear has been around for a long time!!!" one person wrote.

Another added: "This bear is revered and cherished by the locals. Been around for years and is doing good."

Someone else said: "He looks healthy. That's the positive spin. He's able to take care of himself."

Why does it matter?

As development pushes farther into bear habitat and neighborhoods expand into wooded areas, backyard encounters can become more common. Unsecured trash, bird feeders, and other food sources can also draw bears closer to homes, increasing stress and risk for both animals and residents.

The cause of this bear's missing leg is unclear, and the video did not explain what happened. Wildlife injuries are often tied to roads, conflicts with fellow animals, or other hazards.

Repeated contact with people can make survival even harder for native creatures.

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