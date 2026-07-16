Florida video captures three-legged black bear, and neighbors say local legend Tripod is back

"Sat there for a while rubbing his other leg and eventually walked away."

A three-legged black bear filmed strolling through a Florida neighborhood has sparked plenty of online amazement.

But many local residents now say the animal is a familiar sight in the neighborhood, nicknamed Tripod.

What happened?

In a widely shared video posted to Reddit that quickly drew more than 21,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, the three-legged bear can be seen slowly moving through the residential area.

As the original poster jokingly explained, they have since added a "3 legged bear to the Florida Bingo card."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The top comment on the thread read, "That's Tripod. Legend. Been in our neighborhood a long time."

Other replies reinforced that idea and suggested the bear had become something of a local figure.

One commenter said, "Howdy neighbor! He climbed over my fence during hurricane Matthew (I think) and fell and hurt himself a little. Sat there for a while rubbing his other leg and eventually walked away." Another added, "Yup that's def Tripod. Absolute legend."

Another added, "I saw Tripod once. [Was] very special seeing this bear still be able to run."

Why does it matter?

After the initial surprise, the conversation quickly became less about shock and more about resilience and the realities of wildlife living near people.

People also wondered how animals end up with injuries like this. One initially asked, "Gator get him?" Another pointed to similar examples nearby, writing, "We have a few Bobcats around here with 3 legs, always amazes me how effective they still are when hunting."

The sighting also highlighted how easily residential neighborhoods and wildlife habitat can overlap. Wild animals often navigate roads, fences, storms, and development, and clearly, even a dramatic injury does not always prevent survival.

If you live in an area where bears or other large wildlife may pass through, give them space. A three-legged bear may draw extra sympathy, but it is still a wild animal and should not be approached, fed, or followed for a closer look.

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