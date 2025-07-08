Farmers raise red flags as toxic foam floats down crucial waterway: 'It used to nourish our fields ... now it kills our crop'

"Steps are being taken to form a committee for evaluating the river and the nearby industries."

The Thenpennai, the second-longest river in the state of Tamil Nadu in India, is so polluted with industrial chemicals, heavy metals, plastics, and pharmaceuticals that it's killing crops and aquatic life.

What's happening?

The Times of India reported that the 300-mile river was once worshipped by Indians several centuries ago, when the water was pristine and plant life flourished. Now, toxic foam floats along the river, and farmers can't use the water because of the contamination.

"It used to nourish our fields," a local farmer told the news outlet. "Now it kills our crop."

"Now, crops wilt when irrigated with the polluted water. A decade ago, I harvested 300 quintals [33 tons] of cabbage per acre. Now it's down to 140 [15.4 tons]. Even that's hard with the chemical foam."

Much of the pollution comes from Bengaluru, a bustling city of more than 13 million and a major industrial hub. As industrial effluents such as detergents and other chemicals flow downstream through the Kelavarapalli dam, they reach small villages where farmers rely on the river to irrigate thousands of acres of farmland.

In the last several years, many farmers have complained that the high levels of pollution are making it impossible to grow crops. Not to mention, the filthy water is a health hazard for people living along the Thenpennai. Raw sewage from Bengaluru has also been found in the river at more than eight times the safe limit for bathing.

Farmers have reached out to government agencies about the toxic state of the river, but no action has been taken, according to locals, per the Times of India.

Why is pollution in the Thenpennai River concerning?

Farmers depend on clean, safe water to grow healthy crops for their families and communities. India is also a major exporter of a wide range of crops, so the polluted river could impact regions beyond Tamil Nadu.

The dangerous levels of chemicals and bacteria from sewage pose threats to wildlife and river ecosystems, which in turn affect humans if they can no longer fish or bathe in the water. In short, major pollution in waterways has a ripple effect on all forms of life.

The changing climate is putting further strain on India's rivers through erratic rainfall patterns, higher temperatures, glacial melt, and more frequent droughts. Extreme weather isn't new, but the human-induced climate crisis is supercharging these weather events, further damaging communities and the environment.

These changes can reduce oxygen levels in the water, disrupt biodiversity, and lead to water scarcity, all of which make it harder for people who rely on the rivers for their livelihoods to survive. If the rivers suffer from frequent pollution, it could have a big impact on food and water security in the long run.

What's being done to clean the river?

A district collector from Krishnagiri, a city in Tamil Nadu, told the Times that "steps are being taken to form a committee for evaluating the river and the nearby industries."

The Central Pollution Control Board, a government environmental department, also recommended restoring several lakes in the area to clean up the pollution. However, locals have said "nothing has been done" thus far, and some fear that the Thenpennai may never recover.

Environmental organizations such as Sungai Watch, The Ocean Cleanup, and The Great Bubble Barrier have developed innovative technologies to prevent plastic and other pollutants from entering major waterways.

Perhaps a similar solution can be deployed in the Thenpennai, although the chemical contaminants would require upgrades to wastewater treatment plants, according to researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, per the Times of India.

Small river cleanups organized by locals can also make a significant difference in your area. If you have a river near you, it's worth checking into conservation groups that are involved in these efforts.

