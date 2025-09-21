Resident sparks outrage with disturbing before-and-after images of late-night destruction: 'A systematic assault'

A Reddit user in Thane, India, posted a before-and-after photo of a local hillside. One photo shows a lush green space, and the other shows the same area almost completely cleared of trees. This ongoing deforestation has sparked an important conversation about the hidden costs of urban development.

The post, shared on the r/IndiaSpeaks subreddit, shows how the forests in the Waghbil area are being destroyed for new projects, with the user noting that trees are being cut down under the cover of night.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This isn't an isolated incident. According to a report in The Times of India, the city of Thane has lost around 8,000 trees in the last four years due to reckless urbanization. This rapid loss of green space has a direct impact on the local community, contributing to higher temperatures, poorer air quality, and the loss of the natural beauty that makes a place feel like home.

The good news is that people are pushing back, and there are incredible conservation efforts happening around the world that prove a better way is possible.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a groundbreaking initiative is underway to protect a green corridor of rainforest the size of France, empowering local communities with sustainable economic opportunities.

On a smaller but equally inspiring scale, one Australian filmmaker documented his project of planting a tree every minute for 24 hours to help reforest his homeland.

These stories show that both large-scale policy and individual action can make a huge difference, especially since a recent study found that expanding protected areas by just 1.2% could be enough to prevent the extinction of thousands of the world's most threatened species.

The frustration in the Reddit comments was clear, with many users pointing out the absurdity of destroying nature in the name of progress.

Another added, "It's no surprise anymore — year after year, the builder-politician nexus in Thane continues to devour the green lungs (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) of Thane/MMR region. Disguised as development, this rampant encroachment is nothing but a systematic assault on nature".

"How convinent to cut forests in name of development and then wonder why temperature is so high, aqi is so poor, water levels dropping etc.," a third commenter wrote.

