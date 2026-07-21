Texas wildlife rescue owner ran into floodwaters, bear-hugged a porcupine, and saved every animal

"I watched things disappear in the middle of the night."

When floodwaters tore through a Texas Hill Country wildlife rescue this week, the woman who runs it did not flee.

Instead, she rushed into the rising water, pulling animals to safety one by one as cages began to fill.

What happened?

Katie Buck, owner of Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab along the Guadalupe River, had almost no time to react when a creek on the property suddenly turned into swift floodwater, CBS News reported.

Buck said the water climbed so fast that staying upright was difficult. Animals kept in enclosures near the creek included chickens, turkeys, hawks, pigs, rabbits, parrots, and turtles, and while some got away from the danger quickly, others were still trapped as the flooding moved in.

Among the most dangerous moments was trying to save a porcupine before the water in its enclosure rose any higher.

"I had no gloves, I had nothing," Buck said, per CBS News. "I had to bear-hug her and walk through the water to get her to higher ground. I ended up with some quills in my arm and a couple of nibbles... but we saved her."

After the water went down, Buck found that every animal on the property was still alive, though the rescue itself had been heavily damaged.

Why does it matter?

Buck has operated the rescue for 10 years.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "I watched things disappear in the middle of the night."

The work at the rescue continued even after the storm. As Buck dealt with debris and damaged enclosures, injured wildlife kept coming in, including a young deer that needed treatment.

What's being done?

Buck and volunteers are now working on cleanup and rebuilding, clearing debris, reconstructing enclosures, and trying to calm animals still shaken by what happened.

Buck said she thinks the animals understood she was trying to help them during the chaos.

"Life on the river... I hope it's not like this every year," Buck said, per CBS News. "It was devastating. I hope to never see it again. But if we go through it again, we'll do it again to save them."

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