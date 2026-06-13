'We went right into survival mode': Wind blasts tents into fans at WVU baseball game, injuring 5

"The gust came in and picked the tent up and then everything went sideways."

A weather delay at West Virginia University's baseball game became dangerous when violent winds sent tents flying into fans outside the stadium, injuring five people, as FOX Weather reported.

The game later resumed under clear skies, but video of the chaos drew widespread attention online and on social media.

What happened?

Storms interrupted Saturday's sold-out game at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Granville as West Virginia pursued the program's first berth in the Men's College World Series, FOX Weather noted.

During the delay, a strong gust lifted a large tent, carried it across a nearby parking lot, and injured spectators outside the venue, as attendee Melissa McBee-Anderson captured in a video shared by the AP.

The scene was especially chaotic at Randy's Ridge, the grassy area beyond the ballpark where many dedicated Mountaineers fans gather beneath dozens of tents to watch, as FOX Weather noted.

The footage shows shelters tearing loose, people running for cover, and equipment tumbling across the hillside.

According to FOX Weather, West Virginia University Police said five people were taken to a hospital for treatment, and first responders already at the game provided immediate medical assistance.

After the delay, the Mountaineers returned to the field and defeated Cal Poly 17-1, sending WVU to the Men's College World Series for the first time.

Why does it matter?

Powerful wind gusts can toss heavy objects, collapse temporary structures, and create life-threatening conditions for fans, workers, and emergency crews alike, as CNY Central explained.

Strong winds are becoming more likely in many regions due to changing climate conditions caused by pollution. Extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by increasing the risk of injuries, disrupting public gatherings, straining emergency services, and causing costly damage to property and local businesses.

When severe weather strikes crowded spaces, the effects can extend far beyond the storm itself, affecting public health, community safety, and economic stability.

What are people saying?

Witness James Sanders, who was on Randy's Ridge when the wind hit, reflected on the carnage to FOX Weather.

"It was intense, and we went right into survival mode," he told the outlet.

He also recalled how quickly conditions deteriorated.

"We were picking our chairs up and getting ready to leave, and then the gust came in and picked the tent up and then everything went sideways," Sanders revealed to FOX Weather.

WVU Athletics released a statement on the event.

"While it was a great day for Mountaineer baseball, all of Mountaineer Nation's thoughts are with those who were involved," the organization wrote.

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