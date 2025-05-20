Gardener shares video after stumbling upon unexpected visitor while tending to soil: 'Loves our garden soil'

"His family has been enjoying the soft soilbed."

This gardener's dirt-digging revealed a surprise and welcomed guest to their natural lawn.

In a Reddit post on r/Lizards, the gardener shared a "cute patootie" Tennessee skink living its best life in the rewilded yard.

The tiny garden guest was identified as a five-lined skink.

"These guys are one of the native species in TN, where I live," the user wrote, "but idk which cute patootie this lil guy is. He loves our garden soil and his family has been enjoying the soft soilbed and its tasty bugs since it was put up."

The post is part wholesome wildlife moment, part unexpected win for native landscaping.

While the skink's cameo was short and sweet, it's an example of how personal yards and gardens can become thriving ecosystems with real rewards for the people who tend them.

A lawn filled with native plants doesn't just look beautiful, but it also actively supports local ecosystems.

Skinks and other beneficial species rely on undisturbed soil, insects, and native groundcover to survive. When yards are planted with native vegetation, they attract the kind of biodiversity that's been squeezed out by turfgrass and chemical lawn care.

These lawns also require way less input: no constant mowing, fertilizer, or sprinkler cycles. That means homeowners can save hundreds of dollars a year and get hours of their weekend back simply by letting their lawn go a little wild.

In fact, turning your yard into a native habitat can be as easy as swapping your grass for native groundcovers or leaving a portion of your garden bedded in local soil and mulch.

In a satisfying conclusion, the original poster's theory was confirmed by a member of the community.

"100% that is a five-lined skink. One of my favorite native lizards," one commenter said.

These types of interactions, while small, are meaningful. They show how rewilded gardens can spark joy, curiosity, and appreciation for nature.

