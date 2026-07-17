Tennessee resident films new ballpark underwater after flash flooding, jokes it's a swimming pool

"Explains the phone alert that just scared the hell out of me."

A Tennessee resident captured a surreal scene after flash flooding in Knoxville: The entire field at the city's new Covenant Health Park appeared to be underwater, turning a pro-style ballpark into a temporary lake.

What happened?

On TikTok, the clip drew about 72,000 views, and the poster Dakotah (@theashermethod1) jokingly captioned it, "Welcome to Covenant Health Park swimming pool." The video shows the entire field flooded to the point that it looks more like a lake than a place to watch baseball.

Another viewer reacted with disbelief, asking, "This the 'new' stadium???," while someone else connected the scene to a recent alert: "Explains the phone alert that just scared the hell out of me."

A separate commenter suggested the flooding was dramatic but expected, writing, "The field is made to do this and it'll fully drain in about 15 minutes."

Why does it matter?

Flash flooding is among the most dangerous forms of extreme weather, often developing with little warning.

It can shut down roads, damage homes and businesses, slow down emergency responders, and create contamination risks when stormwater mixes with sewage, chemicals, or debris.

Warmer air can hold more moisture, which helps fuel heavier rainfall events. That means places far from beaches or major rivers can still face serious flood risk during short, intense storms.

Though the footage focused on a single stadium, it also reflects a broader issue many communities are confronting as they reconsider drainage, paving, construction, and emergency planning in a wetter climate.

Flooding doesn't only cause minor inconveniences for events such as those in sports arenas like this one. They can also lead to devastating consequences that can endanger people's lives, such as flooding and landslides across Southeast Asia late last year, which killed at least 91 people, displaced thousands, and caused around $500 million in damages.

What's being done?

The commenter who said the field would drain quickly may well be right. Modern sports venues are often built with specialized drainage systems designed to move water off the surface quickly and protect the turf below.

Still, isolated engineering fixes are only part of the solution. Cities are also investing in stormwater upgrades such as larger drains, retention areas, permeable surfaces, and green infrastructure that can absorb more rainfall before it builds up in streets and public facilities.

The response captured the surprise of the scene captured in the video, with one user saying, "That is crazy. I'm in Mascot (literally just outside of east Knox) and we didn't get this kind of rain," and another commenter joking that "well, at least the infield is dry."

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