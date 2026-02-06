Man's strange discovery in snowpack points to larger issue spreading across US: 'Pose a risk of injury'

A Rhode Island resident made an unexpected discovery during a snow-clearing session. They found a sizable tegu lizard struggling to survive beneath nearly two feet of frozen precipitation, reported CBS News.

The Providence man spotted the reptile working its way out from beneath the icy layer following a major winter storm. He carried the animal inside and covered it with a shirt so it could regain body heat.

Local reptile store ET Reptiles collected the tegu and coordinated with the New England Wildlife Center so the lizard could receive emergency medical care.

Examination uncovered that the reptile had frozen tissue on its tongue and weakened muscles from spending too long in frigid conditions. Medical staff surgically shortened its tongue and administered medication to aid recovery. The animal is now recuperating in warm, comfortable surroundings.

Whether this lizard got loose or was dumped by an owner is still unknown.

According to the Florida Museum, humans introduced tegus to the U.S. from South America in the '90s through the exotic pet market. These reptiles can reach lengths exceeding four feet and tip the scales at roughly 20 pounds, making them difficult to care for long-term.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Once loose in wild habitats, tegus sometimes eat eggs from local wildlife, including those of ground-nesting birds and sea turtles. They outcompete other species for food and shelter. Managing tegu populations can protect vulnerable wildlife populations and rebalance ecosystems.

This rescue reminds us all why responsible exotic pet ownership is important. If you want to purchase an exotic reptile, research the full adult size and care needs before committing.

"He is now resting comfortably and finally warm, which makes all the difference!" the New England Wildlife Center shared on Facebook.

The Jacksonville Zoo, which advises against keeping tegus as pets, noted, "While tegus can be docile when they are young, they can become aggressive and difficult to handle as they mature. Their powerful jaws and sharp teeth pose a risk of injury to owners and others."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.