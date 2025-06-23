  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man hit with severe penalty after officials uncover destructive activity in river: 'We are always vigilant'

It's good news that the government is taking action.

by Mandy Carr
It's good news that the government is taking action.

Photo Credit: iStock

Bangladesh doesn't mess around when it comes to protecting its environment. One man was fined over $5,000 for disrupting a river. 

According to BSS News, "A mobile court fined one person taka 70,000 for illegally lifting sand from the Teesta River in the Char Chhalapak area of Gangachara upazila in the district." 

70,000 taka is equivalent to approximately $571.

Ariful Islam, a sand trader, was caught in the act while removing sand with a Mahindra trolley. 

Someone informed Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Gangachara upazila and Executive Magistrate Zannatul Ferdous Urmee about the illegal action, and a mobile court was held on April 24. 

"We are always vigilant to protect the river and the environment," Urmee said. "Those who extract sand illegally will not be given any concessions. Such operations will continue in the public interest."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Removing the sand from the river can be disastrous. According to an article from 2023 in The Daily Star, locals were concerned about erosion during the upcoming monsoon season as a result of sand removal. The erosion will put people's homes and agriculture along the river in jeopardy. Back then, citizens were calling for accountability due to the deteriorating health of the country's rivers. By 2020, approximately 158 rivers in Bangladesh had dried up.

So, it's good news that the government is taking action. 

According to a report published on Taylor & Francis Online, the monsoon season lasts from June to mid-October. 

The paper said, "During the wettest monsoon season at three stations, the periods of consecutive rain days range from 8-10 days in the west to 30-40 days in the northeast."

With so many rainy days each year, it's vital to protect the environment that protects the community. You can use your voice to speak with representatives and ensure that measures are taken to protect the land near you.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x