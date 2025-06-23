Man hit with severe penalty after officials uncover destructive activity in river: 'We are always vigilant'

It's good news that the government is taking action.

Bangladesh doesn't mess around when it comes to protecting its environment. One man was fined over $5,000 for disrupting a river.

According to BSS News, "A mobile court fined one person taka 70,000 for illegally lifting sand from the Teesta River in the Char Chhalapak area of Gangachara upazila in the district."

70,000 taka is equivalent to approximately $571.

Ariful Islam, a sand trader, was caught in the act while removing sand with a Mahindra trolley.

Someone informed Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Gangachara upazila and Executive Magistrate Zannatul Ferdous Urmee about the illegal action, and a mobile court was held on April 24.

"We are always vigilant to protect the river and the environment," Urmee said. "Those who extract sand illegally will not be given any concessions. Such operations will continue in the public interest."

Removing the sand from the river can be disastrous. According to an article from 2023 in The Daily Star, locals were concerned about erosion during the upcoming monsoon season as a result of sand removal. The erosion will put people's homes and agriculture along the river in jeopardy. Back then, citizens were calling for accountability due to the deteriorating health of the country's rivers. By 2020, approximately 158 rivers in Bangladesh had dried up.

So, it's good news that the government is taking action.

According to a report published on Taylor & Francis Online, the monsoon season lasts from June to mid-October.

The paper said, "During the wettest monsoon season at three stations, the periods of consecutive rain days range from 8-10 days in the west to 30-40 days in the northeast."

With so many rainy days each year, it's vital to protect the environment that protects the community. You can use your voice to speak with representatives and ensure that measures are taken to protect the land near you.

