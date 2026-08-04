A New York teen climbed a tree to save an owl dangling from a fishing lure

Human-made debris can turn an ordinary day into a life-or-death situation for an animal.

Human-made debris can turn an ordinary day into a life-or-death situation for an animal.

A New York wildlife rescue is now drawing attention online after a 16-year-old girl climbed a tree to help her grandmother save a barred owl that had become caught on fishing equipment.

What happened?

At Mount Hope Park, an owl in distress led the Department of Environmental Conservation to contact licensed wildlife rehabilitator Judy Cusworth, The Rome Sentinel reported. Cusworth was with her 16-year-old granddaughter, Bella, when the call came in, and the two went to the secluded park.

When they arrived, the situation was serious.

"The owl was hanging about 20 feet up in a tree right above the water and it had a fishing lure in his wing, which was attached to a fish line, which was wrapped around the tree branch," Cusworth told the Sentinel.

Reaching the bird meant walking about a half-mile into the park while carrying a carrier, a net, and extension poles.

"I found out that the bird was a half a mile in, and the only way in there was to walk," Cusworth explained to the outlet. "We had a carrier. We had a net. We had some extension poles, so we carried all that in."

To reach the trapped owl, Bella climbed the tree with help from a camper, according to the Sentinel. However, she couldn't make it all the way up the tree safely. Instead, Cusworth was able to pass her granddaughter Kevlar gloves in order to secure the owl and free it from the fishing line.

After the tangled fishing equipment was cut off the owl, Cusworth told the Sentinel that she has seen more animals than ever trapped in human-made debris this year.

"This has been the worst year so far," Cusworth said, "I know rehabilitators who are closed or don't have any more room. That's why it's good I have so many licenses and am crazy enough to go out on these rescues."

Why does it matter?

Lost lures or abandoned lines can have serious consequences for animals.

Birds and other wildlife can become entangled in fishing line, hooks, plastic, and other outdoor waste. Even when people do not intend to cause harm, leftover gear can injure wings, restrict movement, or leave animals vulnerable to exhaustion, infection, or predators.

BBC Future has explored how human activity often shapes when and how wild animals run into danger, especially in shared spaces where recreation overlaps with habitat.

While people can create hazards, they can also reduce harm by reporting an animal in distress or stepping in with trained support.

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