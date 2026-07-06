After 12 hours dangling over a pond, a tawny owl drops, and a rescuer catches him midair

"This should never have happened."

A dramatic wildlife rescue video shows a tawny owl dangling above a pond for 12 hours — and the split-second moment one rescuer catches the bird after the fishing wire is finally cut.

The footage captures the calm, quick work of two responders who refused to let the owl fall.

What happened?

The Wildlife Aid rescue video centers on an emergency call involving a tawny owl left suspended above a pond by fishing line, prompting rescuers Louis and Dan to head to the scene.

To reach the bird, Louis and Dan paddled a rescue boat onto the pond and positioned themselves beneath it. From there, they had to keep the boat steady while attempting to cut the line without letting the owl fall into the water.

Then came the critical moment: Louis cut the wire, the tawny owl dropped, and Dan caught it just in time. Any relief was brief. Wildlife Aid said "there was no time to celebrate" before the owl was taken "straight back to the center for emergency treatment."

The vet was able to remove the hook from the owl's wing and gave it a painkiller to help it rest. Unfortunately, despite the heroic effort of getting the bird out of the tree and to the vet, the owl died the next day.

Why does it matter?

Discarded fishing gear can pose a serious danger to wildlife.

Birds, turtles, and other animals can become entangled in lines that are nearly invisible, especially around ponds and lakes where people fish recreationally. What may look like a small piece of litter can quickly turn into a deadly trap.

If you want to help protect wildlife in your own community, check out these guides on taking local action and donating money to climate causes.

What are people saying?

Wildlife Aid did not mince words about the scene, calling it "a truly heartbreaking tale" and stressing: "This should never have happened."

Despite the sad outcome, people were still grateful for their efforts. One person commented, "Thank you for making possible that the owl died pain free and in a warm place." Another added: "At least he didn't die hanging alone. Thanks for caring."

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