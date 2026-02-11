Rescuers respond after chimney cleaner makes surprising discovery: 'Amazing'

"We'll also be cleaning up the mess."

A small owl was discovered inside a chimney over the holidays, but Scotland's Hessilhead Wildlife Centre came to the rescue.

According to the Largs & Millport Weekly News, the owl was rescued from a chimney over the "festive Period" in Scotland. The bird was turned over to Hessilhead Wildlife Centre, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and reintroduces animals back into their natural habitats.

The wildlife center is located in Beith, United Kingdom, near North Ayrshire, and offers 20 acres of woodland, marshland, and open water for rescued animals to enjoy. The organization is especially adept at caring for injured or orphaned birds, with over 60 outdoor aviaries and other enclosures, according to LMWN.

The HWC posted on Facebook to let everyone know this little guy would be okay.

The caption read, "Our latest admission is a tawny owl brought to us last night after being rescued from a chimney. Maybe 'Santa Claws' was a few days late this year (and a little out of practice!). This little one, named 'Sooty,' will be taken back to his home territory once he's cleaned and fed. In the meantime, we'll also be cleaning up the mess he's leaving everywhere he goes!"

Tawny owls are about the size of a woodpigeon with a wingspan between 32 and 41 inches, so he was likely cramped and in danger inside the chimney. But owls sometimes nest in chimneys to stay safe from tough weather. A TikToker even saved one from his chimney last year.

Sooty is lucky to have been rescued by HWC, as they've been helping Scottish wildlife for nearly 40 years. By supporting animals until they can return to the wild, the charity also keeps people safe, as animal-human encounters can be dangerous and unpredictable.

Many locals were grateful on Sooty's behalf and expressed it in Facebook comments.

One person said, "Amazing he survived and is receiving your wonderful care."

HWC is a glowing example of what good people can do for animals like Sooty. If you ever find a wild animal, reach out to your local wildlife charity to help.

You can even volunteer at one of your local animal rescues and be one of the incredible people making a difference for creatures big and small.

