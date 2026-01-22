Video of US national park visitors' reckless behavior near wild animal sparks backlash: 'Tourists push their luck'

Far too many tourists are fond of getting way too close to wild animals in an attempt to get a picture, touch the animal, or engage in other wildly inappropriate behavior.

The TikTok account for Get Lost (@getlostwebsite) posted a video of some tourists who seriously pushed their luck with a baby black bear, recklessly taunting it while they tried to get a picture.

Get Lost captioned the video: "Tourists push their luck."

Fellow TikTok users had a lot to say about the tourists' behavior.

"Some people deserve to be eaten," one TikToker sniped.

Another commented: "They wanted to learn the lesson the hard way."

As one TikTok user noted, the tourists were lucky they were dealing with a juvenile bear and not a full-grown one.

While a juvenile can be deadly, if the tourists had bopped an adult bear in the face as they seemingly did with the juvenile, the adult might not have backed off so easily. Considering black bears can run up to 30 mph, according to Field & Stream, the situation could have become downright dangerous for the tourists.

Human-wildlife encounters when people taunt the animal often end badly with people being severely injured or even killed. Many times when these types of encounters occur, wildlife authorities will hunt down the animal that attacked the person and euthanize it, whether someone provoked the animal or not.

Euthanization reduces animal populations, leading to imbalanced ecosystems. Ecosystems with more prey than predators, for example, can result in less vegetation and destabilized soil in places where prey animals graze.

It's best to stay far away from wild animals to avoid the risk of injury or death. After all, as one TikTok user pointed out, "They're not puppies. They might have a little bit of a dog looking face, but they are not puppies."

