Tasmanian devil triggers drone-and-dog search after escape from wildlife park

"She's probably a little bit scared because it's all new and maybe [she] found a little hidey spot near a log or a dog kennel even."

A Tasmanian devil named Mary has set off an unusual search effort in Queensland, Australia, after breaking out of a wildlife park, prompting staff to use tracker dogs and heat-detecting drones.

Interest in the escape grew after updates from the Paradise Country park on Facebook, with the 2-year-old marsupial having gotten out of her enclosure on the morning of Tuesday, June 2.

What happened?

UPI reported that Mary had been at Paradise Country in Oxenford since May and was housed in a quarantine area when she made her escape.

Curator Lauren Mousley said staff do not yet know for certain how Mary got free, though they believe they may have an explanation.

"At the moment we do think that an abnormally large leap has happened and that's how she's breached out of her quarantine area," Mousley said in a Facebook video from the park.

The hunt has involved sniffer dogs and thermal imaging drones used to search the bushland around the park.

Why does it matter?

Tasmanian devils are a species under serious pressure.

Wild Tasmanian devils have disappeared from mainland Australia, and fewer than 25,000 remain in Tasmania, according to UPI. Despite their name, the animals are not naturally aggressive toward humans unless provoked or approached while defending food or protecting their young.

Mary was being cared for in a managed conservation setting.

What are people saying?

Mousley said staff were still trying to work out how Mary escaped, describing it as "a bit of mystery."

Al Mucci, a captive animal management expert, said the animal is probably still close to the park.

"There is a lot of natural bush land area surrounding Paradise Country, so she could move up to a kilometre or so," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He added that Mary may simply be hiding somewhere nearby: "She's probably a little bit scared because it's all new and maybe [she] found a little hidey spot near a log or a dog kennel even."

As of Monday, June 8, Mary has not been captured, though she has been spotted on a home security camera, and park staff have successfully triangulated the search area for her.

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