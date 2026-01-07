Passerby shares photo of upsetting sighting on trip to Target: 'It makes me livid'

Big box stores have a lot of land to maintain. Not only do they have their large department stores, but they are also responsible for the parking lots and any greenery within their lots.

Unfortunately, some of these stores are understaffed and neglect the outside as much as the inside, which can harm local wildlife.

A concerned resident shared a photo of unattended litter from their recent trip to Target and posted it on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

"This is so inconsiderate, it makes me livid," the OP posted. They also added in the comments, "Some backstory: this is near a nature preserve, and migratory birds are often roosting in this area. Target hasn't cleaned this area up in months."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The attached image shows litter — including food containers and metal scraps — tossed around a small hillside adjacent to a parking lot.

If birds do roost in this area around the box store, they will need clean, safe places to rest, recharge, and care for their young. If the natural areas are covered in trash, the birds are likely to confuse some of the garbage for nesting material, causing them to get caught, or, worse, food; this confuses the birds' digestive track into thinking they are full, but in reality, the plastic isn't digestible and can puncture them.

Birds aren't the only animals that get confused or intrigued by plastic. Larger animals are also known to get curious and get entangled, like this fox in New Jersey, and fish can suffocate if trapped in plastic bags. Regardless of where plastic debris is found, authorities should conduct regular cleanups to protect these precious spaces for wildlife.

The Redditors in the comments were disappointed both in the local trash pickup and Target.

"If the government won't take care of its people, the people must take care of themselves," someone commented.

Another shared more actionable advice. "Spend those dollars with intention — send the message we expect more and that stockholders can take a little less. Executives — same and taxes on executive pay should escalate after 50x the lowest pay."

