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Man fears riverbank plant is giant hogweed before commenters identify a far deadlier lookalike

"Don't touch it or ingest it."

by Curtis Deacon
A person in a blue shirt stands near a lush, green area with plants and a small stream visible.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user who suspected a tall riverside plant might be giant hogweed was warned by commenters that it looked more like another dangerous species instead.

The post, shared in r/whatsthisplant, drew more than 2,100 upvotes and about 200 comments as users debated what the plant might be.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

What happened?

In the post, the user wrote, "I'm worried it's giant hogweed, but I don't think it is." The poster included a few images of the plant towering over them, adding that they are 6-foot-4 and were standing in the water below the bank.

In the comment section, a few users were quick to point out that the plant might be a hemlock water-dropwort. One of the top comments mentioned that the species is "very poisonous." 

"Used to be used to euthanise elderly people and execute criminals. Causes muscle spasms, and pulls the face into a creepy sardonic smile. Don't eat please!" they added

"Don't touch it or ingest it," another added

Another mentioned that the plant is one of the most poisonous plant species found in the UK. 

Why does it matter?

Plant identification can be challenging, particularly when different species share similar appearances. In some cases, toxic and harmless plants can look nearly identical at a glance, making careful identification especially important.

This mistake can lead to dangerous situations and painful injuries. 

In the thread, one user described a painful experience after pulling a similar plant barehanded, writing that their skin became red and blistered.

What can I do?

If you spot an unfamiliar plant — especially a tall one with umbrella-like flower clusters — try to avoid touching it with your bare skin. If you're curious about it, take photos and try to identify it online. 

If a plant appears on your property, take time to research it before removing or cultivating it. Determining whether it is invasive, potentially harmful, or a beneficial native species can help you make the best decision for your garden and local ecosystem.

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