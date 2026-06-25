Orange tabby squares up to a bald eagle in British Columbia, then chases it from a puddle

"The eagle sort of puffed itself up and did sort of a bluff charge or two."

Bruno, an orange tabby cat, was in an unusual showdown in which he faced a bald eagle at a puddle and even ran after the bird when it left.

The encounter is a reminder that outdoor cats can find themselves in dangerous situations involving wild animals.

What happened?

Video recorded in a Campbell River, British Columbia, park showed the animals squaring off in 2023.

According to Animals Around the Globe, the eagle landed at a muddy puddle for a drink. Bruno edged closer with his back slightly arched and his tail flicking.

Peter Davidson was at a playground with his two-year-old son and captured photos and a video of the encounter.

"I noticed the cat checking it out right away," Davidson said, per CBC News. "I thought they might actually get along."

Bruno did not immediately retreat. Davidson told CBC News, "The eagle sort of puffed itself up and did sort of a bluff charge or two."

The standoff ended with the eagle taking off, though Bruno did give chase, Davidson reported.

Why does it matter?

Such encounters are relatively uncommon. Animals Around the Globe noted that domestic cats account for less than 1% of bald eagle attacks relative to the birds' usual prey.

The outlet also pointed out that confrontations can occur but that eagles are far more likely to go after fish, waterfowl, and small mammals.

Eagles are opportunistic hunters, and when food is scarce, they may turn to animals they would not normally choose. A cat that spots an eagle early and makes itself look threatening may be able to scare it off, especially if the bird cannot secure a firm hold with its talons. A surprise attack, however, can be far more dangerous.

Because eagles hunt during the day, letting cats outside during daylight hours can put them at risk. Keeping cats indoors or supervising their outdoor time can protect them from aerial predators along with other everyday hazards.

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