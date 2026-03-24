Scientists discover world's deepest underwater sinkhole: 'Its bottom [is] still not reached'

This implies the existence of "an underwater intricate and potentially interconnected system of caves and tunnels."

The world's deepest underwater sinkhole in the waters of Chetumal Bay between Mexico and Belize remains shrouded in mystery after researchers reported they have yet to determine its full depth.

Experts first discovered the Taam Ja' Blue Hole in 2021 off the southeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula. Initial results measured the depth of the blue hole at nearly 900 feet, making it the second-deepest of its kind in the world at the time.

Data collected from a second scuba diving expedition in December 2023 revealed that Taam Ja' Blue Hole extends at least 1,380 feet below sea level — about 400 feet more than the previous record holder.

"These new findings unequivocally establish the Taam Ja' Blue Hole as the world's deepest known blue hole, with its bottom still not reached," the researchers wrote in the study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

The authors also found that the blue hole has several layers of water, one of which is 1,312 feet below the surface and has similar temperatures and salinity levels as waters in the Caribbean Sea and coastal reef lagoons.

This implies the existence of "an underwater intricate and potentially interconnected system of caves and tunnels" that connects the Taam Ja' Blue Hole to other bodies of water.

Little is known about marine sinkholes, which can vary in size, shape, and depth, due to their "lack of accessibility and unknown distribution," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, the NOAA added that blue holes are biodiversity hotspots that stand in stark contrast to the general lack of plants and animals on the seafloor, underscoring the need for additional research to protect and conserve the wildlife in these aquatic environments.

"Within the depths of TJBH could also lie a biodiversity to be explored and linked to physicochemical and geomorphological processes, forming a unique biotope," the authors said.

"Thus, uncovering the challenges and mysteries concealed in TJBH urges further exploration, monitoring, and scientific inquiry."

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