Scientists stunned by unusual discovery in Taiwanese waters: 'Raises questions about how many more ... exist'

Scientists have discovered a new type of parasitic crustacean that attaches itself to black coral, Earth.com reported.

The species, called Synagoga arabesque, was accessed by scuba diving scientists, who were able to collect samples and analyze them with scanning electron microscopy technology. Scientists from Moscow State University and Academia Sinica in Taiwan published their findings in the journal ZooKeys.

While there is still more for the scientists to learn about this freshly discovered species, its existence underscores just how much of ocean life human beings have left to discover and understand. The new S. arabesque has already been deemed unusual among members of its genus, as it attaches itself to a host as an external parasite. Other members tend to float around amongst plankton.

"The freshly documented S. arabesque raises questions about how many more undiscovered parasitic species exist in the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere," Earth.com explained.

The discovery of S. arabesque could help scientists understand more about all parasitic crustaceans.

At the same time, of course, our oceans are under threat from pollution and human-caused climate problems. Plastic waste is one notable issue, with a massive amount of it accumulating throughout our ocean ecosystems. Countless marine animals die every year after being entangled in plastic waste, and more and more animals are accumulating harmful microplastics inside their bodies.

Ocean acidification is another major problem — and it's one that directly impacts the coral on which S. arabesque relies, making it more difficult for coral and other species to build their shells and exoskeletons.

Warming ocean temperatures have also contributed to a wide range of problems, disrupting food supplies and migratory patterns, which hinder the balance of ecosystems all over the world.

There is still so much that we have to learn about ocean life, but in order to have the opportunity to learn it, we must protect that life from the existential threats posed by air pollution and plastic waste.

